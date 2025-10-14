CMA CGM Adds Dual-Fuel Methanol Boxship to Its Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel will operate on routes between Asia, the Middle East and the Mediterranean. Image Credit: CMA CGM

French container shipping firm CMA CGM has taken delivery of its new dual-fuel methanol container ship.

The vessel was named CMA CGM Helium in a ceremony in South Korea, CMA CGM said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

The CMA CGM Helium will operate on routes linking key ports in China, Korea, Singapore, Egypt, Lebanon, Slovenia, Italy, Croatia, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia.

In September, CMA CGM took delivery of a 13,000 TEU capacity dual-fuel methanol container ship, which was the fifth vessel in a series of 12 vessels.

Container lines such as CMA CGM and AP Moller Maersk were among the first firms to invest in dual-fuel methanol boxships.