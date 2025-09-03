CMA CGM Expands Methanol-Fuelled Fleet with Another Boxship Delivery

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel has been delivered by South Korea’s Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries. Image Credit: CMA CGM

French container line CMA CGM has taken delivery of a 13,000 TEU capacity dual-fuel methanol container ship from South Korea.

The CMA CGM Mercury is the fifth vessel in a series of 12 ships, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

These vessels are being built by South Korea's Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and will be equipped with dual-fuel methanol engines, enabling them to run on methanol and conventional marine fuels.

Deliveries are expected to be completed for the remaining ships by next year.

CMA CGM also took delivery of the CMA CGM Argon in May, another 13,000 TEU methanol-capable boxship from the shipyard.

"Capable of using green methanol, this newbuild moves our energy transition forward with a scalable alternative-fuel option that cuts emissions per box and keeps flexibility across trades," CMA CGM said.