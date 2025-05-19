CMA CGM Adds Methanol-Fuelled Boxship to Its Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 13,000 TEU capacity container ship was delivered by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries. Image Credit: CMA CGM

French container line CMA CGM has taken delivery of another 13,000 TEU capacity methanol-capable container vessel.

The CMA CGM Argon has been built by South Korea's Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, it said in a LinkedIn post last week.

The vessel is the second in a series of 12 vessels ordered. The first vessel, CMA CGM Iron, was delivered in March, with the remaining ships set for delivery by 2026.

These vessels will be equipped with dual-fuel methanol engines, enabling them to run on methanol and conventional marine fuels.

"Their deployment reflects the strength of our long-term industrial partnerships and our ambition to decarbonize shipping at scale," CMA CGM said.