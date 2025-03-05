CMA CGM Takes Delivery of First Dual-Fuel Methanol Boxship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel will be deployed on CMA CGM's Asia to Middle East route. Image Credit: CMA CGM

French container shipping company CMA CGM has received the first dual-fuel container ships from South Korea.

The 13,000 TEU capacity dual-fuel methanol container vessel CMA CGM Iron made its maiden port call at the Port of Singapore on Tuesday, CMA CGM said in an emailed statement.

It can run on methanol and conventional marine fuels.

Built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, the CMA CGM Iron is the first in a series of 12, with the remaining ships set for delivery by 2026.

The CMA CGM Iron will be deployed on the Asia to Middle East route.

“Thanks to our long-standing collaboration with the South Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, we have met the challenge of this new propulsion system,” Xavier Leclercq, vice-president in charge of newbuilding at CMA CGM, said.

The global methanol-fuelled fleet is made up of 50 vessels, with another 310 expected to join the fleet by 2028, according to the classification society DNV.

The majority of these newbuild orders, with 208 of them, are for container ships.