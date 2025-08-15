Greenergy Extends Amsterdam Biofuel Plant Lease by 10 Years

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Greenergy, which bought the plant in 2018, has since expanded it to process more waste oils. Image Credit: Greenergy

European biofuel firm Greenergy has signed a ten-year lease extension for its biofuel plant with the Port of Amsterdam.

Greenergy bought the plant in 2018 and has since invested in converting it to process waste oils and expanding capacity, the firm said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

A 2024 upgrade boosted output by 25% and allowed a wider range of waste oils to be used.

“These investments support the growing demand for renewable fuels in the Netherlands, where the Government has taken important steps to support the increased use of biofuels,” it said.

“In contrast to neighbouring countries, the Dutch Government has committed to significantly increase the maximum amount of biofuels that can be blended with diesel and petrol in the coming years," Adam Traeger, CEO of Greenergy, said.

“Our investment enables the continued production of biodiesel in Amsterdam and ensures we can play a key role in decarbonising European transport through the sustainable production of waste-based biodiesel.”

The move comes as a contrast to Greenergy’s operations in the UK, where it has begun consultations to permanently close its biofuel plant, citing slower growth in national blending mandates compared to other European markets.