Brittany Ferries Ship Now Bunkering B25 Biofuel Regularly at Poole in UK

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The B25 biofuel blend powers the Ro-Ro vessel for the voyage between Poole and Bilbao. Image Credit: Poole Harbour Commissioners

The MN Pelican, a Ro-Ro vessel chartered by Brittany Ferries, is now regularly taking on a B25 marine biofuel blend at the Port of Poole in the UK.

The blend, comprising 25% fatty acid methyl ester (FAME) and 75% conventional marine fuel, powers the MN Pelican on its route between Poole and Spain's Bilbao, according to a statement from Poole Harbour Commissioners on Tuesday.

The B25 blend can deliver up to a 20% reduction in GHG emissions.

More than 1.5 million litres of the blend have been supplied at Poole by Whitaker Tankers to support the Pelican's Channel crossings.

Whitaker Tankers' bunker vessel Whitchampion was recently certified by Lloyd's Register to carry biofuel blends of up to B100.

Brittany Ferries has chartered the vessel from Maritime Nantaise.