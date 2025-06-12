UK Bunker Tanker Cleared to Carry B100 Without Chemical Tanker Conversion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

This is the first time a bunker tanker is certified to load, carry and blend biofuels up to B100 onboard without being converted to chemical tanker status. Image Credit: LR

UK-based bunker craft operator John H. Whitaker (Tankers) has received landmark approval for its bunker vessel Whitchampion to load, carry, and blend biofuels with up to B100 (100% FAME) without needing conversion to full chemical tanker status.

The certification was granted by Lloyd's Register (LR) on behalf of the Isle of Man Flag Administration and allows the vessel to operate under the International Bulk Chemical (IBC) Code and MARPOL Annex II within UK coastal waters, LR said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The operation is enabled by a Tri-Partite Agreement between the Isle of Man Flag and the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

Conventionally, bunker tankers certified under MARPOL Annex I can only carry fuel blends containing up to 30% FAME.

Blends above 30% biocomponent are only allowed to be transported via chemical tankers.

"That regulation has, in effect, frozen out a significant portion of the conventional bunker tanker fleet from supporting mid-to-high-range biofuel blending," LR said.

Whitchampion is now the first LR-classed vessel to bridge this regulatory gap.

The classification society achieved the approval through a comprehensive gap analysis and risk assessment process, applying mitigation measures and securing necessary waivers from the Flag Administration.

The crew also underwent dedicated training, resulting in a FAME Restricted endorsement added to their existing Oil Tanker Dangerous Cargo Endorsement.

A sister vessel, Whitchallenger, is expected to receive similar certification later this year.

"It sets a clear blueprint for others to follow, enabling owners to consider the possibility of adapting existing bunker tankers for sustainable fuel delivery without resorting to prohibitively expensive conversions or replacement with a chemical tanker," Tim Wilson, Principal Specialist Fuels and Emissions at LR, said.