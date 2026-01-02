Malaysia Detains Tanker for Alleged Anchoring Without Permission

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The arrest happened following a complaint from the Port Klang Authority. Image Credit: MMEA

A tanker was arrested for alleged anchoring without permission off Selangor on Wednesday.

The vessel was detained at around 15:00 local time at 0.9 nautical miles west of Port Klang, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said in a social media post on Wednesday.

The arrest was made on a complaint from the Port Klang Authority.

“The inspection found that the vessel was operated by a captain with four crew members, all Indonesian citizens between the ages of 21 and 59 years old,” MMEA said.

During the inspection, the captain failed to produce documents authorising anchoring.

The captain has been taken to the Selangor State Maritime Headquarters for further investigations.