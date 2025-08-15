Shell Supplies Series of LNG Bunkers to Höegh Autoliners' Ships in Europe

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The recent LNG bunkering of the car carrier was carried out at the Port of Zeebrugge, Belgium. Image Credit: Dexter Belmar / LinkedIn

Oil major Shell has carried out another LNG bunkering for a Höegh Autoliners vessel in Europe, this time at the Port of Zeebrugge, Belgium.

The latest operation is part of a series of LNG bunkering operations for the company’s vessels in the region by Shell in recent months, Dexter Belmar, GM and head of global downstream LNG at Shell, said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

The bunkering of pure car and truck carrier (PCTC), Höegh Sunlight, was carried out in collaboration with Glander International Bunkering and Unicore Fuel Europe.

The LNG stem was delivered using Shell’s bunker barge Energy Stockholm.

Höegh Autoliners has ordered 12 Aurora Class dual-fuel PCTCs. The first eight will be dual-fuel LNG PCTCs, with six already in service, and the final four are designed to run on ammonia.

All ships will be equipped with the capability to connect to shore power.

“We are proud provide LNG bunkering to our PCTC customers in many of our locations across the globe, including Singapore, Gibraltar, Zeebrugge, Antwerp, Rotterdam, and Savanah,” Belmar noted.