The proposal would replace prior regulator approval for biofuel blending with a notification system.

The proposal would replace prior regulator approval for biofuel blending with a notification system. File Image / Pixabay

Brazil has opened a public consultation on plans to update its marine fuel regulations, proposing changes that would expand the use of biofuels and alternative marine fuels in the country's shipping sector.

The National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) published the draft proposal on July 27 to update Resolution No. 903/2022, which sets specifications for marine diesel oil and marine fuel oil sold in Brazil.

The draft would align Brazil's marine fuel specifications with ISO 8217:2024 and support the sector's energy transition, international law firm Mayer Brown said on its website on Wednesday.

Among the proposed changes is approval for up to B100 (100% marine biofuel) to be supplied for routine use by ships, rather than only under exceptional circumstances.

LNG would move to dedicated approval regime

The regulator also plans to recognise HVO, green diesel and gas-to-liquids (GTL) fuels as drop-in alternatives that can be used without changes to engines or bunkering infrastructure.

The proposal would also replace the current requirement for prior ANP authorisation of biofuel blending with a notification system for authorised blending companies.

Methanol, ammonia, hydrogen and ethanol would still require ANP experimental approval before they can be bunkered, while LNG would move to a separate authorisation process reflecting the availability of established technical standards.

The changes would bring the country's rules more closely into line with international standards and provide a clearer framework for biofuel operations already taking place in its maritime sector.

The consultation is open until September 10, with a public hearing scheduled for September 23.