Anew Climate sees bio-LNG as one of the most practical fuels to reduce emissions in shipping.

Andy Brosnan is the President of Low Carbon Fuels at Anew Climate. Image Credit: Anew

US-based low-carbon fuels and solutions firm Anew Climate has joined LNG bunker industry coalition SEA-LNG to support wider adoption of bio-LNG as a marine fuel.

Anew supplies bio-LNG across key shipping hubs in North America, Europe and Asia, SEA-LNG said in a press release on Tuesday.

Bio-LNG is a cleaner alternative to conventional LNG and can be used as a drop-in fuel in LNG-fuelled ships to reduce emissions.

The fuel is already being bunkered at a growing number of locations, particularly across Europe.

“Bio-LNG is one of the most practical and scalable tools available today to help the maritime sector reduce emissions and meet evolving regulatory requirements,” Andy Brosnan, President of Low Carbon Fuels at Anew Climate, said.

“Anew’s membership expands our North American footprint and supports the methane decarbonisation pathway’s global expansion,” Steve Esau, COO of SEA-LNG, said.