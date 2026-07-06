Port of Quebec Advances Shore Power Plans With New Funding

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Port of Quebec sees shore power as central to its decarbonisation strategy. Image Credit: Port of Quebec

The Government of Quebec has awarded funding to support shore power projects at the Port of Quebec in Canada.

The funding includes CAD 4 million for Wharf 30, which serves cruise ships, and CAD 1.1 million for Wharf 101, the Port of Quebec said in a statement on its website on Friday.

Scheduled to enter service in 2028, the projects will allow vessels to plug into the local electricity grid while berthed, reducing emissions, bunker use and noise.

Wharf 101 will become the first cargo-focused wharf on the St. Lawrence River to offer shore power.

The project is expected to eliminate hundreds of hours of fossil fuel use annually and avoid almost 5,600 tonnes of emissions over a decade while also reducing noise pollution.

While the technology helps reduce local emissions, wider decarbonisation of shipping will still require significant investment in alternative marine fuels.

The climate benefit of shore power also depends on whether the electricity supplied is generated from renewable sources.

"Shore power is central to our decarbonization strategy; it will tangibly improve air quality and citizens’ lives while firmly establishing our Port as one that is committed to the energy transition," Olga Farman, President and CEO of Port of Quebec, said.