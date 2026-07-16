DP World Backs Hapag-Lloyd's Biofuel-Based Carbon Insetting

by Ship & Bunker News Team

DP World is investing $1 million in Hapag-Lloyd's biofuel-based carbon insetting programme. Image Credit: Hapag-Lloyd

DP World's Americas ocean freight division will invest $1 million in container shipping firm Hapag-Lloyd's biofuel-based carbon insetting programme, Ship Green.

The investment will be made over the next four quarters and is expected to avoid 4,762 mt of CO2 emissions through the use of certified waste-based biofuels, DP World said in a press release on Tuesday.

Ship Green enables customers to purchase verified emissions reductions generated through the use of certified waste-based biofuels in Hapag-Lloyd's fleet.

The biofuels can reduce GHG by at least 84% on a well-to-wake basis compared with conventional marine fuels.

"This partnership reflects how we are evolving our ocean freight business to deliver both commercial resilience and measurable sustainability outcomes," Terry Donohoe, senior vice president of freight forwarding for DP World in the Americas, said.

“By working closely with Hapag-Lloyd, we’ve created a solution that not only advances our decarbonization ambitions but also generates tangible value for our customers through verified emissions reductions.”