The 12,000 m3 vessel is expected to be built in the US.

The 12,000 m3 vessel is expected to be built in the US. File Image / Pixabay

A new US LNG bunkering vessel design has received approval in principle (AiP) from classification society American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).

The approval covers a 12,000 m3 LNG bunkering articulated tug and barge (ATB) jointly developed by US-based Conrad Shipyard and Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI), the firms said in a recent joint press release.

The companies announced the approval during the opening of the Korea-U.S. Shipbuilding Partnership Center (KUSPC) in Washington.

The vessel is planned to be built in the US under the partnership between Conrad and SHI.

"This achievement reflects Conrad's commitment to combining proven shipbuilding expertise with innovative engineering and strong strategic partnerships," Cecil Hernandez, President and CEO of Conrad Shipyard, said.