Stabilis Plans Q3 2028 Start for Galveston LNG Bunkering Facility

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Aerial view of the Port of Houston. Image Credit: Port of Houston

Stabilis Solutions expects its proposed LNG facility in Galveston, Texas, to begin production in the third quarter of 2028.

The project is also expected to include the first newly built, dedicated Jones Act-compliant LNG bunker barge in the Galveston/Houston area, it said in a LinkedIn post yesterday.

The company announced it has received a Letter of Recommendation (LOR) from the US Coast Guard following a formal review of the proposed Stabilis Galveston LNG Facility and its associated waterfront LNG loading, marine transportation and LNG bunkering operations.

According to Stabilis, the recommendation was issued by the US Coast Guard Captain of the Port to the Port of Galveston and the Galveston Fire Marshal after a comprehensive safety and security assessment.

The review examined navigation hazards, vessel traffic density, emergency response capabilities, maritime security threats and proposed mitigation measures, the company said.

Stabilis described the LOR as a significant regulatory milestone for the project.

The company expects the Galveston facility to begin production in Q3 2028, with the new bunker barge supporting LNG fuel deliveries to vessels calling at the Galveston and Houston ports.

The project would add LNG bunkering capacity on the US Gulf Coast as demand for LNG as a marine fuel continues to grow.