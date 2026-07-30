The company says it will announce its Singapore team soon.

The company says it will announce its Singapore team soon. File Image / Pixabay

Hamburg-based marine fuels firm IBT Bunkering & Trading has announced it is ‘now also trading from Singapore.’

The company said in a LinkedIn post yesterday the move gives it "two strategic desks across two continents" and a global network covering western and eastern markets around the clock.

“Since 1976, we've traded bunkers out of Hamburg,” the company said.

“Today, we're opening our doors in Singapore — the world's largest bunkering hub and the beating heart of marine fuel in Asia.”

“This isn't a flag on a map. It's a deliberate move to trade where the fuel flows: two strategic desks across two continents, one global network, covering west and east around the clock.”

According to the firm’s website, the company has been offering bunker services across Germany, Baltic, ARA as well as other locations.

The company added that it will be announcing its Singapore team soon.