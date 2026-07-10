Shanghai Climbs to Second Spot in Global Port Index

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore retained the top spot for 13th consecutive year. File Image / Pixabay

Shanghai has climbed to second place in the 2026 Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Centre Development Index.

The Chinese city overtook London in the annual rankings, while Singapore remained the world's top shipping centre for a 13th consecutive year, Baltic Exchange said in an emailed update on Friday.

The index ranks 43 international shipping centres based on port performance, maritime services and the wider business environment.

Hong Kong ranked fourth, followed by Dubai, while Ningbo-Zhoushan rose to sixth position ahead of Rotterdam.

The report also showed Guangzhou, Qingdao and Tianjin improving their positions, highlighting the growing strength of China's maritime sector.

“While no new maritime centres enter the top 20 this year, movement within the ranking highlights that, although established centres remain stable, competition among them is becoming increasingly dynamic,” it said in the email.