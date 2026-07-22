Yang Ming and PSA Partner on Low-Carbon Shipping Solutions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The agreement includes a digital book-and-claim system for lower-carbon shipping. Image Credit: Yang Ming

Taiwan-based shipping firm Yang Ming and PSA International have signed an MoU to work together on low-carbon solutions for the maritime supply chain.

The partnership will combine Yang Ming's low-carbon shipping services with PSA's electrified port operations, offering customers a way to reduce emissions across both sea and land transport, the firm said in a press release on Monday.

The companies also plan to develop a digital book-and-claim framework and a joint carbon inset package to help cargo owners measure and verify emissions reductions linked to their shipments.

“As no single company can achieve supply chain decarbonisation alone, we are pleased to partner with PSA to provide a sea-land joint carbon inset package,” Kevin Lee, President of Yang Ming, said.

Yang Ming said it had reduced its carbon intensity by 63.32% by the end of 2025 compared with 2008 levels and has introduced its EcoSea+ green transport service.