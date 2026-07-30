The two ships are built for Cyprus-based Lemissoler Navigation.

The two ships are built for Cyprus-based Lemissoler Navigation. Image Credit: CSSC

Two 65,000-dwt methanol dual-fuel bulk carriers being built for Cyprus-based Lemissoler Navigation were named in China on July 27.

The vessels were named during a joint ceremony held by Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding and CSSC Trading, the shipbuilder said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Designed by Shanghai Shipbuilding Industry Research Institute (SSI), the bulk carriers are equipped with methanol dual-fuel engines that can operate on methanol and conventional marine fuels.

Huangpu Wenchong said the project marks its entry into the construction of methanol dual-fuel bulk carriers.

The company added that the vessels reflect growing demand for lower-emission ship designs as the shipping industry works to reduce its environmental footprint.