About 355 LNG-capable ships have been bunkered since the port introduced LNG bunkering service in 2022.

The cumulative bonded LNG bunker supplies at the Shanghai port surpassed 2 million m3, with 355 vessels bunkered with the fuel since the service began in 2022.

The latest bunkering operation saw 4,549 m3 of LNG supplied to the Singapore-based PIL’s container ship Kota Eagle, according to Lin-gang Special Area authority statement on Wednesday.

Shanghai introduced trial measures for bonded LNG bunkering for international vessels in the Lin-gang Special Area in January 2022.

The port carried out China’s first ship-to-ship bonded LNG bunkering operation for an international vessel in March that year.

Cumulative LNG bunker supplies reached 1 million m3 in early 2025, before doubling to more than 2 million m3 about a year and a half later.

Chinese authorities are also looking to develop Shanghai as an international green marine fuel bunkering and trading hub by 2030.