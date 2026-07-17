FueLNG Completes 800th LNG Bunkering Operation in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

FueLNG is a joint venture between Seatrium Offshore & Marine Ltd and Shell Singapore. Image Credit: FueLNG

Singapore-based LNG bunker supplier FueLNG has completed its 800th LNG bunkering operation in Singapore.

The milestone was reached on July 11, when its LNG bunker vessel FueLNG Venosa supplied LNG to the vessel MV Ubuntu Humanity at the Eastern Bunkering A Anchorage (AEBA) in Singapore, the company said in a LinkedIn post today.

“This achievement is more than just a number," the company said.

“It reflects the trust our customers place in us, the dedication of our operations team, the professionalism of our marine partners, and our unwavering commitment to safe, efficient, and reliable bunker deliveries.”

FueLNG is a joint venture between Seatrium Offshore & Marine Ltd and Shell Singapore.