Marine fuel trading firm Oilmar FZCO is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in bunker trading, marine fuels, shipping or physical oil products trading, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Friday.

The advertisement lists the following qualifications and experience for the role:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Business, Maritime Studies, Economics, Finance, or related discipline (preferred).
  • Relevant experience in bunker trading, marine fuels, shipping, or physical oil products trading (experience level aligned with seniority).
  • Demonstrated sales and negotiation capability.
  • Strong understanding of global shipping markets, bunker products, quality specifications, and logistics constraints.
  • Fluency in English (additional languages advantageous depending on location).

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