Marine fuel trading firm Oilmar FZCO is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with experience in bunker trading, marine fuels, shipping or physical oil products trading, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Friday.
The advertisement lists the following qualifications and experience for the role:
- Bachelor’s degree in Business, Maritime Studies, Economics, Finance, or related discipline (preferred).
- Relevant experience in bunker trading, marine fuels, shipping, or physical oil products trading (experience level aligned with seniority).
- Demonstrated sales and negotiation capability.
- Strong understanding of global shipping markets, bunker products, quality specifications, and logistics constraints.
- Fluency in English (additional languages advantageous depending on location).
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