The company is looking for candidates with experience in bunker trading.

The job is based in Singapore. Image Credit: Oilmar

Marine fuel trading firm Oilmar FZCO is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in bunker trading, marine fuels, shipping or physical oil products trading, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Friday.

The advertisement lists the following qualifications and experience for the role:

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Maritime Studies, Economics, Finance, or related discipline (preferred).

Relevant experience in bunker trading, marine fuels, shipping, or physical oil products trading (experience level aligned with seniority).

Demonstrated sales and negotiation capability.

Strong understanding of global shipping markets, bunker products, quality specifications, and logistics constraints.

Fluency in English (additional languages advantageous depending on location).

For more information, click here.