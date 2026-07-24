Tanker Arrested in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel was built in 2000. File Image / Pixabay

A Cook Islands-flagged tanker was arrested in Singapore earlier this week.

The 45,650 DWT oil product tanker Arthgallo was arrested on July 20 at 5:00 PM local time, according to a list of detained vessels published by Singapore's judiciary.

The arrest was carried out on behalf of law firm Ming Law Asia, and the ship is being held at the Raffles reserved anchorage.

The reason for the arrest was not disclosed. Such actions are typically linked to maritime claims, including disputes over unpaid bunkers or other operational services.

The vessel was built in 2000 (26 years old) and is currently sailing under the flag of the Cook Islands, according to VesselFinder.