The 182,000 DWT vessels are under construction in Japan.

The 182,000 DWT vessels are under construction in Japan. File Image / Pixabay

Dry bulk shipping firm DryDel Shipping has secured a five-year time charter deal with Japan’s K Line for four of its scrubber-fitted Capesize newbuilds.

The four 182,000 DWT ships are under construction at Namura Shipbuilding in Japan, DryDel said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday

The vessels will be DryDel’s first Capesize newbuilds. According to the company’s website, DryDel owns 13 Japanese-built dry bulk vessels.

Scrubber systems or exhaust gas cleaning systems, enabling ships to run on HSFO while meeting the IMO's global 0.5% sulfur cap.

Several countries, such as Denmark, Sweden and Finland, imposed a ban on discharges from open-loop scrubbers in their territorial waters last year.

“This transaction marks a major step in DryDel Shipping ’s evolution & establishes our presence in the Capesize sector through premium Japanese-built tonnage and a long-term partnership with a first-class Japanese counterparty,” the company said in the post.