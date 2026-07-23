Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Supply Trader in Singapore
Thursday July 23, 2026
The deadline for application is August 7. Image Credit: Trafigura
Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is looking to hire a supply trader in Singapore.
The company is seeking candidates with experience in the bunker or shipping industry, it said in a recent job advertisement on its website.
The company lists the following areas of focus for the role:
- Develop and maintain strong and stable relationships with bunker suppliers
- Daily Trading with interactions with colleagues locally and abroad
- Analyse and develop new bunker suppliers
- Operational tasks assuring good contact between bunker suppliers and customers for timely delivery
"As our new Supply Trader in Singapore, you will join a very professional and team-oriented Trading floor full of good tradesmanship, energy, passion for the industry and not least, smile and joy," the job posting said.
For more information, click here.