BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Supply Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The deadline for application is August 7. Image Credit: Trafigura

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is looking to hire a supply trader in Singapore.

The company is seeking candidates with experience in the bunker or shipping industry, it said in a recent job advertisement on its website.

The company lists the following areas of focus for the role:

Develop and maintain strong and stable relationships with bunker suppliers

Daily Trading with interactions with colleagues locally and abroad

Analyse and develop new bunker suppliers

Operational tasks assuring good contact between bunker suppliers and customers for timely delivery

"As our new Supply Trader in Singapore, you will join a very professional and team-oriented Trading floor full of good tradesmanship, energy, passion for the industry and not least, smile and joy," the job posting said.

For more information, click here.