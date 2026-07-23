BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Supply Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday July 23, 2026

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is looking to hire a supply trader in Singapore.

The company is seeking candidates with experience in the bunker or shipping industry, it said in a recent job advertisement on its website.

The company lists the following areas of focus for the role:

  • Develop and maintain strong and stable relationships with bunker suppliers
  • Daily Trading with interactions with colleagues locally and abroad
  • Analyse and develop new bunker suppliers
  • Operational tasks assuring good contact between bunker suppliers and customers for timely delivery

"As our new Supply Trader in Singapore, you will join a very professional and team-oriented Trading floor full of good tradesmanship, energy, passion for the industry and not least, smile and joy," the job posting said. 

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
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