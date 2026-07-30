The company is looking for candidates with 1-2 years of experience within bunker trading or shipping.

The job is based in Singapore. Image Credit: Sing Fuels

Marine fuels trading firm Sing Fuels is seeking to hire a junior bunker trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with 1-2 years of experience within bunker trading, marine fuels or shipping, it said in job advertisement on its website.

The job description is as follows:

Work closely with Senior Bunker Traders to secure new business, maintain and develop solid relationships with clients and key business contacts to effectively deliver excellent trading services to meet customer satisfaction.

Become familiar with the customers, suppliers, barge operators, port authorities, surveyors, and become a reliable point of contact for customer requests and transactions.

Understand the basic bunker purchasing process and terms commonly used and assist in presale and pre/post ­delivery information gathering and follow-up.

Conduct market researches and prospect for new business. Develop and maintain a portfolio of your own customers and suppliers.

Daily duties will include active brokering / trading on behalf of clients ensuring optimum rates that benefit both the company and the client

Assist/support trading team with ad-hoc duties when required.

For more information, click here.