NYK Ship Set to Enter Service with J-ENG Ammonia Engine in November

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The engine will make its commercial debut aboard a NYK Line ammonia-fuelled gas carrier later this year. Image Credit: J-ENG

Japan Engine Corporation (J-ENG) has said its ammonia-fuelled low-speed two-stroke marine engine is on track to enter commercial service in November.

The engine will be installed on an ammonia-fuelled medium gas carrier being built by Japan Marine United Corporation for NYK Line, J-ENG said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The engine recently received the Marine Engineering of the Year (Dokou Memorial Award) 2025 from the Japan Institute of Marine Engineering, recognising its contribution to advancing marine engineering technology.

Developed under Japan's NEDO-backed Green Innovation Fund programme, the engine underwent around 1,000 hours of single-cylinder testing before a full-scale prototype completed a further 700 hours of trials earlier this year.

According to J-ENG, the engine achieves stable ammonia combustion at a high co-firing ratio while suppressing nitrous oxide (N2O) emissions, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by more than 90% compared with conventional marine engines.

Once the vessel enters service in November, J-ENG will continue to evaluate the engine's durability and performance under commercial operating conditions.