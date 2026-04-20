Orion Bunkers Completes Record LSMGO Delivery at Karachi

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Orion Bunkers DMCC is a physical supplier in Pakistan. File Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Pakistan physical bunker supplier Orion Bunkers DMCC has completed what it says is the largest single delivery of low sulphur marine gas oil (LSMGO) to a vessel in Pakistan's history, supplying 1,000 metric tonnes of the fuel to a dredger operating at Karachi Port.

Zishan Arshad, Director of Orion Bunkers, said the delivery reflected both the company's growing LSMGO infrastructure and the broader development of Pakistan as an increasingly competitive option for vessels on Middle East, India, and Far East trade lanes.

"This delivery is a landmark moment for Orion and for Pakistan's bunkering industry," Arshad told Ship & Bunker.

"Completing a 1,000 metric tonne LSMGO stem to a single vessel at Karachi demonstrates that we have the capacity, the logistics, and the fuel quality to service even the most demanding operations. We are proud to have set this benchmark and we look forward to building on it."

Orion Bunkers has been a physical supplier in Pakistan since 2004 and operates barges supplying both VLSFO and LSMGO at Karachi and Port Muhammad Bin Qasim.

It also holds an exclusive LSMGO supply agreement with a local refinery.