The company is looking for candidates with minimum eight years of experience in maritime industry.

The job is based in Surabaya. Image Credit: Meratus

Indonesian maritime and logistics operator Meratus Group is seeking to hire a head of bunkering in Surabaya, Indonesia.

The company is looking for candidates with minimum eight years of experience in maritime industry, with strong focus on bunkering and fleet fuel efficiency, it said in a LinkedIn job advertisement on Saturday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Lead and manage all bunkering activities across the fleet.

Develop and implement company-wide fuel efficiency programs.

Monitor, analyze, and improve vessel fuel consumption performance.

Coordinate with fleet and operations teams to align on efficiency goals.

Ensure compliance with environmental regulations and fuel quality standards.

Provide leadership to the team and foster a high-performance culture.

Act as the subject matter expert on marine fuels and fuel efficiency strategies.

For more information, click here.