Maersk expects its first LNG-fuelled vessels to enter operations in the second quarter of 2027, with a larger contingent joining the fleet from late 2027 to 2028.

Jouni Liimatta took on the role of head of LNG trading at Maersk in December. Image Credit: Jouni Liimatta / LinkedIn

Container line AP Moller-Maersk is cementing its plans to run more gas-powered ships with the hire of a dedicated LNG bunker trader.

The firm is seeking to hire a senior LNG trader in Copenhagen with at least five years of physical trading experience.

"After five months of planning and finalizing our LNG sourcing strategy, we are now looking for a senior LNG trader to join the LNG Trading team within Maersk Energy Markets," Jouni Liimatta, the firm's head of LNG trading, said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

"In this role, you will be responsible for securing LNG and bio‑LNG supplies for AP Moller-Maersk’s growing fleet of dual‑fuel LNG‑powered container vessels and for managing the associated commercial and market risks."

Liimatta took on the role of head of LNG trading at Maersk in December, having previously worked for Gasum since 2018.

Maersk expects its first LNG-fuelled vessels to enter operations in the second quarter of 2027, with a larger contingent joining the fleet from late 2027 to 2028.

Maersk had initially expressed skepticism about LNG as a bunker fuel and solely backed methanol as its alternative fuel of choice, but backtracked on that position in August 2024 with the announcement that gas-powered ships would be among its future vessels.