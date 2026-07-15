Maersk Expands Ethanol Bunker Use to Larger Dual-Fuel Boxship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk sees ethanol as one of the several marine fuel options to cut emissions. Image Credit: Maersk

Shipping firm A.P. Moller-Maersk has taken another step in its ethanol fuel trials by bunkering its larger methanol dual-fuel container ship Antonia Mærsk with 100% ethanol in Barcelona.

The bunkering was carried out on July 9 at APM Terminals Barcelona, following earlier trials on the feeder vessel Laura Maersk, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The company added that it is now using the experience gained from methanol operations to help develop the procedures and infrastructure needed to support ethanol bunkering at more ports.

It is working with port authorities and industry partners as part of that effort.

“ Ethanol is one of several pathways

Maersk views ethanol as one of several fuels that could help cut emissions from shipping and broaden the range of low-emission fuel options available to the industry.

Ethanol is increasingly being viewed as a viable alternative marine fuel alongside methanol.

Because the two alcohols share similar chemical properties, ethanol can be stored in the same tanks, blended in any ratio and used with the same bunkering infrastructure, requiring only minor software and injection valve modifications to existing methanol dual-fuel engines.

"Ethanol is one of several pathways we are exploring to diversify our low-emission fuel portfolio, with the ambition of enabling rapid uptake and helping create a new liquid marine fuel market," Maersk said.