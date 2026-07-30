Shore power allows ships to draw electricity from the local grid while alongside for auxiliary power.

Shore power allows ships to draw electricity from the local grid while alongside. Image Credit: Lerwick

Scotland’s Lerwick Harbour is expanding its shore power network with a new project that will allow NorthLink passenger ferries to connect directly to electricity while berthed.

The scheme, developed with Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL), will install shore power at Holmsgarth Berth 3 to support current and future ferry operations, Lerwick said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The project is fully funded by CMAL and Transport Scotland.

Frank L Johnston (Shetland) is carrying out civil works, while ABB Marine & Ports UK will install and commission the electrical system.

Arch Henderson, part of Haskoning, is leading the design and construction.

Once operational, vessels will be able to switch off auxiliary engines and draw power from the harbour's electricity network.

The project builds on Lerwick's existing shore power facilities, which have supplied nearly 9 GWh of electricity at Mair's Pier since installation.