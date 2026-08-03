The incident was reported 20 nautical miles northeast of Khasab at 20:37 UTC on Sunday.

The incident was reported 20 nautical miles northeast of Khasab at 20:37 UTC on Sunday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A tanker reported hearing an explosion close to the vessel off the coast of Oman yesterday, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The incident was reported 20 nautical miles northeast of Khasab at 20:37 UTC on Sunday, UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said in a social media post today.

“The Master of a tanker reports hearing an explosion in close proximity of the vessel,” UKMTO added.

“The vessel and crew are all reported as safe.”

The incident comes as US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that talks with Iran would begin on Monday, after earlier calling off a planned attack.

Trump did not give a deadline for reaching an agreement.