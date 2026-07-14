US to Resume Naval Blockade of Iranian Ports

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The US is reinstating its blockade of Iranian ports after attacks in the Strait of Hormuz. Image Credit: CENTCOM

The US will resume its naval blockade of vessels entering and leaving Iranian ports from 4 PM ET on Tuesday, following orders from President Donald Trump.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) will enforce the blockade against ships transiting to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas, while allowing vessels not violating the restrictions to continue operating through regional waters, it said in a social media post today.

The blockade had been previously in place from April 13 to June 18 before being lifted after the US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding outlining a framework to end the conflict.

However, recent Iranian attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz reignited fighting between the two countries, prompting the US to reinstate the blockade.

During the earlier operation, CENTCOM said it redirected more than 140 compliant vessels, disabled nine non-compliant ships and allowed over 50 humanitarian aid vessels to pass.

"All mariners are advised to monitor Notice to Mariners broadcasts and contact U.S. naval forces on bridge-to-bridge channel 16 when operating in the Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz approaches," CENTCOM said.