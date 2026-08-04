The MSC Group unit says the vessel is the first LNG-fuelled cruise ship in its fleet.

The MSC Group unit says the vessel is the first LNG-fuelled cruise ship in its fleet. Image Credit: Explora Journeys

MSC Group’s Explora Journeys has named its new cruise ship capable of running on LNG.

The cruise ship, Explora III, was officially named in Barcelona, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The ship is the first LNG-powered ship in the company’s fleet.

The global LNG-fuelled fleet is currently made up of 929 ships, with 35 of them LNG-fuelled cruise ships, according to classification society DNV data.

LNG is seen as a more mature alternative marine fuel and is more widely available compared to other fuels such as methanol.

While it emits less CO2 than conventional fuels, methane slip - involving a potent greenhouse gas - undermines part of the fuel's green credentials.

Some shipowners are looking towards cleaner bio-LNG as an alternative, as it can be used in existing LNG-fuelled ships and delivers higher net GHG savings.

MSC Group launched Explora Journeys in 2021.