Global shipping groups have written to the IMO and the UN to push back against proposed charges for ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

A joint letter was sent to UN and IMO Secretaries General. File Image / Pixabay

Eight shipping associations have warned that compulsory tolls or charges for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz could set a precedent with wider implications for global shipping.

The groups raised the concerns in a joint open letter to the UN and IMO dated August 3.

“Introducing compulsory charges for transit, or service fees that are a toll in all but name, through the Strait of Hormuz would represent a significant departure from established international practice,” they said in an emailed letter today.

“Beyond the immediate financial implications for global trade, it would establish a precedent that could undermine the internationally recognised legal framework governing straits used for international navigation and transit passage.”

Introducing compulsory charges for transit, or service fees that are a toll in all but name

The groups added that once such a precedent is established, it could become harder to resist similar measures elsewhere.

The letter was signed by the Asian Shipowners’ Association, BIMCO, Cruise Lines International Association, European Shipowners, International Chamber of Shipping, INTERCARGO, INTERTANKO and World Shipping Council.

“Any additional costs imposed on maritime transport inevitably flow through international supply chains,” they said, warning this could contribute to higher energy prices and inflation.

The groups also called for internationally recognised navigation rights to remain protected during wider regional security and conflict-resolution discussions.