The wind propulsion system is expected to cut the vessel's energy consumption by about 10%.

The system is expected to cut the vessel’s energy consumption by about 10%. Image Credit: Bound4blue

Wind propulsion firm Bound4blue has installed a 22 m eSAIL wind propulsion system on the multipurpose vessel Na Hiro E Pae.

The ship is the first known multipurpose vessel of its kind to adopt a wind propulsion system, Bound4blue said in an emailed update on Tuesday.

The eSAIL was installed at Astilleros Armon in Vigo, Spain, before the newbuild was delivered to French Polynesian operator SNA Tuha'a Pae Shipping Company.

Na Hiro E Pae now operates between Tahiti and the Austral Islands, carrying passengers, food supplies and general cargo.

It can accommodate up to 200 passengers and carry up to 1,500 tonnes of cargo.

The single eSAIL is expected to reduce energy consumption by about 10% and improve the vessel's EEDI and CII performance.

Bound4blue has deployed eSAIL systems on 12 ships, with another six ships in its orderbook.