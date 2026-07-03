CMA CGM Large LNG-Fuelled Boxship Named in France

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 24,212 TEU ship was named in Le Havre. Image Credit: CMA CGM

French container shipping firm CMA CGM has officially named its large LNG-fuelled container ship in Le Havre, France.

The 24,212 TEU ship, CMA CGM Notre Dame, is the world’s largest LNG-fuelled container ship, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Ship & Bunker had reported in May that the vessel made its maiden call at Yangshan on May 22.

The vessel is the first in a planned series of 10 vessels due for delivery between 2026 and 2028.

While LNG is becoming a more widely available alternative marine fuel than options such as methanol or ammonia, these vessels may still need to transition to lower-carbon fuels such as bio-LNG as emissions rules tighten.

Bio-LNG can be used as a drop-in fuel in LNG-fuelled ships.