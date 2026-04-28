The latest sanction package adds 46 ships and tightens maritime restrictions to curb Russian oil flows.

The 20th sanction package was announced on April 23. File Image / Pixabay

The EU has expanded its sanctions on Russia’s shadow fleet, adding 46 more vessels and bringing the total number of listed ships to 632.

The vessels are now subject to port access bans and restrictions on receiving maritime services, in a move designed to further squeeze revenues from Russian oil exports, the European Commission said in a press release on Thursday.

The latest package also targets the wider shadow fleet ecosystem, including operators in third countries and a maritime insurer linked to the trade.

Alongside the new listings, 11 vessels were removed from the sanctions list after returning to compliance, signalling a conditional pathway for reinstatement into legitimate operations.

The measures form part of the EU’s 20th sanctions package, which places a stronger focus on enforcement and anti-circumvention, including outreach to flag states to prevent sanctioned ships from reflagging.

Separately, new safeguards on tanker sales and a proposed future ban on maritime transport of Russian oil could further tighten available shipping capacity.