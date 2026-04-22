Iranian Forces Cause 'Heavy Damage' to Container Ship in Strait of Hormuz: UKMTO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The boxship was fired upon by Iranian forces about 15 nautical miles north-east of Oman at 3:55 AM UTC on Wednesday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A container ship has come under attack in the Strait of Hormuz, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The boxship was fired upon by Iranian forces about 15 nautical miles north-east of Oman at 3:55 AM UTC on Wednesday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"The master of a container ship reported that the vessel was approached by one IRGC gunboat, no VHF challenge, that then fired upon the vessel, which has caused heavy damage to the bridge," the agency said.

"No fires or environmental impact reported. All crew reported safe."

Iran has sought to close the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping since US and Israeli strikes on the country began at the end of February. Transits through the key maritime chokepoint have dropped to a near-standstill.

Over the past week the US has implemented a blockade on ships that have visited Iranian ports, seeking to halt Iranian exports and imports while shipments from other countries in the region have been similarly blocked.