The environmental group says that several of e-fuels projects in EU have not moved beyond planning stage.

Image & Data credit: T&E

Europe risks losing ground to China in green marine fuel production unless more e-fuel projects move beyond the planning stage, according to environmental group Transport & Environment (T&E).

Europe has 69 e-fuel projects that could supply the maritime sector, but only six are operational despite the introduction of the FuelEU Maritime regulation, T&E said in a press release on Thursday.

T&E estimates that if all planned projects are completed, they could produce up to 4.09 million mt of oil equivalent (Mtoe) of e-fuels by 2033, enough to meet about 14% of European shipping's fuel demand.

Spain leads the pipeline, followed by Denmark, Finland and France.

T&E said China has only three operational e-fuel projects, but they produce around 10 times more than Europe's operational plants, allowing China to scale up much faster.

The group warned that Europe could become increasingly reliant on imported e-fuels unless governments provide stronger financial support and policies to boost domestic production.

"While Europe hesitates, China is actually getting e-fuels off the ground," Constance Dijkstra, maritime policy manager at T&E, said.

“If Europe wants to be a leading e-fuels producer, it needs to bridge the price gap between EU-made e-fuels and fossil fuels, and get shipping companies to start using those fuels instead of defaulting to imported LNG or biofuels.”