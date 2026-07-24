James Fisher Names LNG Dual-Fuel Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The dual-fuel LNG chemical tanker was named in London. Image Credit: James Fisher

Marine and shipping solutions firm James Fisher & Sons has named its newest LNG dual-fuel chemical tanker.

The Orca Fisher is the first of four new Sealife-class chemical tankers being introduced under the company's Fleet of the Future programme, the firm said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The dual-fuel LNG vessel is designed to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance safety for UK coastal shipping.

The naming ceremony was held alongside HMS Belfast in London.

Three sister vessels -Narwhal Fisher, Tiger Fisher and Dolphin Fisher - will follow.

The ships feature dual-fuel LNG propulsion, an optimised hull, propulsion efficiency systems and waste heat recovery technology to cut fuel consumption.

“By investing in a modern fleet today, we're helping ensure coastal shipping remains fit for the future while continuing to deliver the expertise and dependable service our customers trust us to deliver,” Jean Vernet, CEO at James Fisher and Sons, said.