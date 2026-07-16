FuelEU Pooling Sees Widespread Adoption in First Compliance Cycle: Kickster

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company says 90% of vessels reportedly used pooling mechanism for FuelEU compliance. File Image / Pixabay

Around 90% of vessels reportedly used the FuelEU Maritime regulation's pooling mechanism during its first compliance cycle, according to official figures cited by consultancy Kickster.

The company also released an independent assessment of vessel readiness for FuelEU Maritime based on publicly available EU emissions data, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

FuelEU Maritime, introduced in 2025, sets limits on the carbon intensity of marine fuels and allows pooling, where surplus compliance can offset deficits from other vessels.

According to the European Commission and the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA), more than 13,000 FuelEU reports were verified between January and March 2026.

By the end of April, more than 12,000 compliance balance reports, representing over 90% of the fleet, had been verified as satisfactory.

Separately, Kickster analysed data from 8,973 vessels in the EU's Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV) database after removing incomplete records and statistical outliers.

It found that 40.3% of the vessels analysed fell into an estimated compliance surplus category, while 19.2% were close to balance.

The company said the assessment is designed as a benchmarking tool and should not be regarded as an official FuelEU compliance determination