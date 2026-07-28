The European Commission's grants will be available between 2027 and 2031.

The grants will be available between 2027 and 2031. File Image / Pixabay

The European Commission (EC) has approved a €103 million Dutch State aid scheme to help accelerate the decarbonisation of the Netherlands' maritime fleet.

The funding will support the purchase of new vessels powered by methanol or renewable hydrogen, as well as the conversion of existing vessels to use the two marine fuels, the EC said in a press statement issued on Monday.

The scheme covers passenger, cargo and work vessels, mainly operating in the short-sea shipping sector.

Support will be provided through direct grants awarded via an open and competitive selection process.

The aid aims to help shipping companies overcome the high upfront costs of investing in cleaner technologies, which the Commission said remain a major barrier to wider adoption.

The grants will be available between 2027 and 2031 and are intended to support the rollout of clean shipping technologies while helping meet the goals of EU policies including FuelEU Maritime and the EU ETS.