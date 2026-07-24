FMJ and Neste Sign Charter Deal for Two Wind-Assisted Tankers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two tankers are suitable for conversion to methanol propulsion in the future. File Image / Pixabay

Fairfield Maritime Japan (FMJ) has signed a long-term charter deal with Finnish renewable fuels producer Neste for two new wind-assisted medium-range (MR) tankers.

The vessels will be built in South Korea and delivered in 2029, the two firms said in a joint press release on Tuesday.

FMJ will fund and manage construction of the 50,000 DWT tankers, which will be built by HD Hyundai.

The ice class vessels are designed to operate year-round in the Baltic Sea, allowing them to serve Neste's Porvoo refinery during winter with icebreaker assistance.

The ships will initially run on conventional marine fuels but can be retrofitted to operate on methanol in the future.

They will also feature wind-assisted propulsion systems and shore power connectivity, helping reduce fuel consumption, emissions and operating costs.

“With these new state-of-the-art vessels, we are continuing our efforts to deliver safe and efficient sea transport to and from our Porvoo refinery," Sander Wilgenhof, head of chartering at Neste, said.

The agreement will support cargo transport to and from Neste's refinery while adding vessels equipped with fuel-saving technologies and the option to switch to methanol propulsion in the future.