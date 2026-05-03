The attack happened about 11 nautical miles west of Sirik in Iran at 11:30 AM UTC on Sunday.

The attack happened about 11 nautical miles west of Sirik in Iran at 11:30 AM UTC on Sunday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A dry bulk carrier has been attacked by small craft in the Strait of Hormuz, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The attack happened about 11 nautical miles west of Sirik in Iran at 11:30 AM UTC on Sunday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"The master of a northbound bulk carrier has reported being attacked by multiple small craft," the agency said.

"All crew reported safe and no environmental impact reported."

Transits through the Strait of Hormuz have dropped almost to a standstill over the past two months since the current Middle East conflict broke out. Some vessels are still passing through the area under agreement with Iranian forces, while the US is attempting to prevent transits by vessels that have visited Iranian ports.