Bunker Oil Signs New Bunker Supply Deal with Norwegian Defence

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The contract is estimated to be up to $150 million and took effect on July 1.

Marine fuel supplier Bunker Oil has signed a new four-year deal with the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency to supply marine fuel to the Norwegian Navy and several other government-operated vessels.

The contract took effect on July 1 after the previous agreement expired on June 30, the firm said in a statement on its website on Friday.

It covers fuel deliveries from Bunker Oil's terminals, tankers, and bunker vessels along the Norwegian coast, from Kirkenes in the north to Egersund in the south.

The agreement includes supplies for vessels operated by the Navy, the Coast Guard, the Coastal Ranger Command, the Governor of Svalbard, the Norwegian Coastal Administration, the Institute of Marine Research and the Norwegian Defence Research Establishment.

Deliveries will range from a few thousand litres for smaller patrol vessels to several hundred m3 for larger naval ships.

The contract has an estimated value of NOK 1.2-1.5 billion ($120-150 million) and is expected to support activity across Bunker Oil's coastal operations.