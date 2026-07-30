As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been. 

To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.

Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2026: Week 30

Demolition Sales  July 23 – July 30, 2026

Sale Date Name  Ship Type Build Date   Seller
7/28/2026       SSL Visakhapatnam      HANDY CONTAINER  Dec 1996 Transworld Shipping Lines
7/27/2026 Kronprins Frederik ROPAX FERRY Apr 1981 Scandlines
7/26/2026 Foshan SMALL TANKER Feb 2007 Undisclosed
7/24/2026 Hai Heng SMALL TANKER Jun 1999 Kwong Tai Lung Investment
7/24/2026 Buraaq SMALL TANKER Oct 1994 Omniya Marine
7/24/2026 Thanh Thanh Dat 999  HANDY BULKER Oct 2001 Thanh Thanh Dat
7/24/2026 Forever AFRAMAX Nov 1997 Forever Shipping Group

 