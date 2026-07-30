Weekly Vessel Scrapping Report 2026: Week 30

As a credit manager, the last thing you want to discover when chasing an invoice is the vessel you bunkered 4 weeks ago has just been sold for scrap. And today, the risk of that happening is greater than its ever been.
To help keep on top of the most recent changes in the world fleet, every week thanks to online maritime intelligence and information service VesselsValue.com, we tell you which vessels have been sold for demolition in the last week.
Demolition Sales July 23 – July 30, 2026
|Sale Date
|Name
|Ship Type
|Build Date
|Seller
|7/28/2026
|SSL Visakhapatnam
|HANDY CONTAINER
|Dec 1996
|Transworld Shipping Lines
|7/27/2026
|Kronprins Frederik
|ROPAX FERRY
|Apr 1981
|Scandlines
|7/26/2026
|Foshan
|SMALL TANKER
|Feb 2007
|Undisclosed
|7/24/2026
|Hai Heng
|SMALL TANKER
|Jun 1999
|Kwong Tai Lung Investment
|7/24/2026
|Buraaq
|SMALL TANKER
|Oct 1994
|Omniya Marine
|7/24/2026
|Thanh Thanh Dat 999
|HANDY BULKER
|Oct 2001
|Thanh Thanh Dat
|7/24/2026
|Forever
|AFRAMAX
|Nov 1997
|Forever Shipping Group