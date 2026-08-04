The report explores how reward schemes could support both near-term emissions cuts and future fuel supply.

The report explores how reward schemes could support both near-term emissions cuts and future fuel supply. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping will need carefully designed incentives to accelerate the uptake of low-emissions marine fuels, according to the Maersk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping (MMMCZCS).

Low- and zero-emissions fuels remain substantially more expensive than the fossil fuels they are expected to replace, it said in a report released today.

Targeted financial support could help close this gap, but how incentives are designed will determine whether they deliver cheaper emissions reductions today or help scale higher-cost fuels for the future.

MMMCZCS noted policymakers seeking lower abatement costs should generally favour harmonised reward rates.

Those seeking to scale next-generation fuels should consider differentiated rewards, which could provide greater support to more expensive but scalable pathways such as e-ammonia and e-methanol.

The report also said multipliers should be treated as a “second-best lever” where sufficient funding for monetary rewards is unavailable.

For distributing financial support, it examined fixed reward rates, flexible rates and auctions.

Fixed rates provide greater predictability but may require limits on eligible volumes, while flexible rates protect available funding but create uncertainty over payouts.

The full report can be downloaded from here.