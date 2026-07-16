SEA-LNG Sees LNG and Biomethane Momentum Despite Geopolitical Uncertainty

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Steve Esau is the COO of SEA-LNG. Image Credit: SEA-LNG

The methane pathway for shipping decarbonisation continued to gain momentum in the first half of 2026 despite geopolitical and regulatory uncertainty, according to LNG bunker industry body SEA-LNG.

73 LNG dual-fuel ships were ordered between January and June, accounting for nearly 90% of all alternative-fuelled ship orders, based on DNV data, SEA-LNG said in its emailed 2026 Mid-Year Market Review.

It also noted there are now 67 LNG bunker vessels in operation worldwide, with another 42 on order.

According to Kpler data cited in the report, global LNG bunker volumes averaged around 770,000 m3/month between January and May, up about 13% from the same period a year earlier as more LNG-fuelled ships entered service and fuel prices remained competitive.

“ The industry is maintaining momentum on the methane decarbonisation pathway Steve Esau

SEA-LNG also highlighted continued growth in bio-LNG, with European biomethane production capacity reaching 8.2 billion m3/year by the end of the second quarter, up 17% year on year.

"Despite geopolitical and regulatory uncertainties in 2026, the industry is maintaining momentum on the methane decarbonisation pathway, Steve Esau, COO of SEA-LNG, said.

“This year’s mid-year review confirms that methane is the practical and realistic solution for shipping decarbonisation.”

"I have been with SEA-LNG since we founded it 10 years ago, and what strikes me is how methane has ramped up from a pathway to a clear runway for shipping decarbonisation,” Peter Keller, chairman of SEA-LNG, said.